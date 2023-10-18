© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Town hall on children and social media use in New Bern on Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR
North Carolina’s Attorney General will hold a town hall on children and social media use in New Bern on Thursday.

North Carolina’s Attorney General will hold a town hall on children and social media use in New Bern on Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Stein said kids are struggling with mental health issues, and that their time online is contributing

Superintendent of Craven County Schools Wendy Miller said the listening session will help harness the power of the community in helping to create meaningful strategies so children are as safe as possible.

The town hall will be held at Grover C. Fields Middle School’s Performing Arts Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. Anyone who wants to attend is asked to RSVP to outreach@ncdoj.gov.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs