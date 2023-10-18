North Carolina’s Attorney General will hold a town hall on children and social media use in New Bern on Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Stein said kids are struggling with mental health issues, and that their time online is contributing

Superintendent of Craven County Schools Wendy Miller said the listening session will help harness the power of the community in helping to create meaningful strategies so children are as safe as possible.

The town hall will be held at Grover C. Fields Middle School’s Performing Arts Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. Anyone who wants to attend is asked to RSVP to outreach@ncdoj.gov.