ECU federal grant will support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.
East Carolina University has received a half-million-dollar federal grant to support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.
The Environmental Justice in Communities grant is intended to allow the university’s Center for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Engineering to develop and adopt practices that prevent pollution and increase water and energy efficiency at manufacturing plants.
ECU was among 24 national grant recipients to receive nearly $16 million from the EPA in pollution prevention grants to advance environmental justice.