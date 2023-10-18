© 2023 Public Radio East
ECU federal grant will support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT
East Carolina University has received a half-million-dollar federal grant to support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.
East Carolina University
The Environmental Justice in Communities grant is intended to allow the university’s Center for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Engineering to develop and adopt practices that prevent pollution and increase water and energy efficiency at manufacturing plants.

ECU was among 24 national grant recipients to receive nearly $16 million from the EPA in pollution prevention grants to advance environmental justice.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
