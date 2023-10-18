Another federal lawsuit challenging provisions in a new North Carolina elections law

Another federal lawsuit has been filed challenging provisions in a new North Carolina elections law that critics contend will discourage young adults from voting through a popular method.

The complaint filed today/Tuesday/ marks the third such lawsuit against portions of a voting bill that became law last week. The Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

The latest lawsuit focuses on changes made to same-day registration that plaintiffs argue increase the risk that U.S. Postal Service error will deny someone a vote.

Meanwhile, GOP legislators say they can't trust Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to defend the law and want to formally enter two of the lawsuits.