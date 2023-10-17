© 2023 Public Radio East
USPS holding job fairs in Jacksonville and Kinston this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT
USPS
The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be holding job fairs in Jacksonville and Kinston this week to fill immediate openings for full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs.

USPS officials will be there to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background check.

The work does include weekends and holidays.

In Jacksonville, the job fair is at the Main Post Office on New Bridge St. Today (Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, the event moves to Kinston at the Main Post Office on Caswell St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Annette Weston-Riggs
