USPS holding job fairs in Jacksonville and Kinston this week

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be holding job fairs in Jacksonville and Kinston this week to fill immediate openings for full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs.

USPS officials will be there to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background check.

The work does include weekends and holidays.

In Jacksonville, the job fair is at the Main Post Office on New Bridge St. Today (Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, the event moves to Kinston at the Main Post Office on Caswell St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.