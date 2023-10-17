© 2023 Public Radio East
In-person early voting begins this week for ENC local elections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)
Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 7 for municipal elections, and in-person early voting begins this week.

The state has more than 550 cities, towns, and villages and most municipal elections occur in odd-numbered years. In eastern North Carolina, there are no elections this year in Hyde, Jones or Craven Counties in 2023.

One-stop early voting begins Thursday, and early voting sites and schedules will be posted to the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search when they become available.

This year, officials with the North Carolina State Board of Elections say voters have to show an acceptable photo ID when they check in at their voting site during early voting or on Election Day.

Election workers check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter and if the name on the ID is the same as or very similar to the voter’s name in their registration record, according to state election officials.

Voters who vote by mail must include a photocopy of an acceptable ID when returning their ballot, or they may complete an ID Exception Form.

Those that wish to vote absentee have to request a ballot by October 31; one-stop, in-person early voting ends November 4; Election Day is November 7 and the absentee ballots also have to be returned by 5 p.m. on that day.

Officials with the North Carolina State Board of Elections have put together a searchable elections mapso voters can see what election contests are on the ballot in 2023 and when elections take place.

Annette Weston-Riggs
