Environmental groups appeal NC's new rules that cut rooftop solar credits

Environmental groups are asking the North Carolina Court of Appeals to overturn Duke Energy's new rates and rules for residential rooftop solar panels that took effect October 1st.

The appeal was filed by the Environmental Working Group, NC WARN and other groups. They argue that state regulators erred in approving the new rules last March without an independent study of the costs and benefits of rooftop solar.

The changes reduce what rooftop solar owners get paid for excess electricity sent to the grid and add a new $10 monthly rooftop solar fee. Existing customers can remain under the old rules until 2027, including receiving bill credits equal to whatever they pay for electricity.

A spokesman said the utilities commission does not comment on appeals of its decisions. In the March order, regulators rejected arguments by the environmental groups and Attorney General's office that an independent study is required.