ENC gas prices drop, analyst says they're likely to go even lower

Gas prices are down in North Carolina, and while an expert says they will likely continue to drop, the conflict in Israel brings in a little uncertainty.

In most of eastern North Carolina, gas prices are currently averaging around $3.09, with slightly higher prices in the Sneads Ferry and Swansboro areas.

Nationwide, the average has fallen by 11 cents in the past week to $3.55 per gallon. The average is down about 30 cents from last month.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months, to 15-to-35 cents lower than it is now.