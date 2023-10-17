© 2023 Public Radio East
ENC gas prices drop, analyst says they're likely to go even lower

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
Handles on a gas pump in Brooklyn.
Jonathan Fickies
/
Landov
Gas prices are down in North Carolina, and while an expert says they will likely continue to drop, the conflict in Israel brings in a little uncertainty.

In most of eastern North Carolina, gas prices are currently averaging around $3.09, with slightly higher prices in the Sneads Ferry and Swansboro areas.

Nationwide, the average has fallen by 11 cents in the past week to $3.55 per gallon. The average is down about 30 cents from last month.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months, to 15-to-35 cents lower than it is now.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
