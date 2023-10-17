Donors giving to help victims impacted by the Hamas attack on Israel advised to do so carefully

The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas is advising people that want to donate to help victims and families impacted by the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s response to make sure they are doing so through accredited charities.

Among the suggestions – make sure the charity already has a presence in Israel or Gaza and can get the aid to those that need it; be alert for possible scams and verify the trustworthiness of the social media source or the specified charity; and determining whether the charity is experienced in providing emergency relief.

The BBB is also asking people to consider donating money rather than clothing or food, because getting donated items into the hands of victims overseas in a timely way can be challenging.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s site has an updated list of BBB Accredited Charities, and some are focused on relief efforts taking place in Israel, Gaza or both areas.