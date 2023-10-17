© 2023 Public Radio East
Another fish kill reported on the Neuse River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
Another fish kill has been reported on the Neuse River, in the Fairfield Harbor area.

Sound Rivers' Water-quality Specialist Taylor Register said the fish kill was reported last week by someone who lives in the area.

While she spotted only a handful of dead fish along the shoreline, at the confluence of Northwest Creek and the Neuse River, Register said hundreds of seagulls had amassed, likely to feed on the fish.

Water testing showed slightly elevated dissolved oxygen and pH readings, but Register said everything else looked fairly normal.

She has reported the fish kill and her findings to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
