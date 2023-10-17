Another fish kill reported on the Neuse River

Another fish kill has been reported on the Neuse River, in the Fairfield Harbor area.

Sound Rivers' Water-quality Specialist Taylor Register said the fish kill was reported last week by someone who lives in the area.

While she spotted only a handful of dead fish along the shoreline, at the confluence of Northwest Creek and the Neuse River, Register said hundreds of seagulls had amassed, likely to feed on the fish.

Water testing showed slightly elevated dissolved oxygen and pH readings, but Register said everything else looked fairly normal.

She has reported the fish kill and her findings to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.