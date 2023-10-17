© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another 3D printed artificial reef will be submerged near the mouth of the Pamlico River

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
Two excavators scoop and drop limestone marl and crushed concrete off a barge into the Pamlico Sound to create an artificial oyster habitat.
Ryan Shaffer
/
Public Radio East
File: In June, two excavators scooped and dropped limestone marl and crushed concrete off a barge into the Pamlico Sound to create an artificial oyster habitat.

In partnership with Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina (CCA NC) and the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), Raleigh-based Natrx is providing 3-D printed artificial reef structures that will be submerged near the mouth of the Pamlico River this week.

The concrete ExoForms designed and produced by Natrx should provide refuge for fish, oysters, mussels, crustaceans, invertebrates and other organisms, promoting biodiversity within the river ecosystem.

The reef deployment just south of Pamlico Point near Hobucken, is the second Pamlico River reef project in the last 16 months. In May of 2022, a similar artificial reef was deployed upstream near the mouth of Bath Creek.

The new 15-acre reef site will be one of 25 artificial reefs in North Carolina maintained by the Division of Marine Fisheries.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer