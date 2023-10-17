Another 3D printed artificial reef will be submerged near the mouth of the Pamlico River

In partnership with Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina (CCA NC) and the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), Raleigh-based Natrx is providing 3-D printed artificial reef structures that will be submerged near the mouth of the Pamlico River this week.

The concrete ExoForms designed and produced by Natrx should provide refuge for fish, oysters, mussels, crustaceans, invertebrates and other organisms, promoting biodiversity within the river ecosystem.

The reef deployment just south of Pamlico Point near Hobucken, is the second Pamlico River reef project in the last 16 months. In May of 2022, a similar artificial reef was deployed upstream near the mouth of Bath Creek.

The new 15-acre reef site will be one of 25 artificial reefs in North Carolina maintained by the Division of Marine Fisheries.