New law will increase penalties for death by distribution, will be equivalent to second-degree murder charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
A fentanyl test strip is used to detect fentanyl in a drug sample. Such test strips cost about $1 apiece.
A fentanyl test strip is used to detect fentanyl in a drug sample. Such test strips cost about $1 apiece.

Law enforcement officials say the opioid crisis becomes a bigger issue in North Carolina each year, and changes to the death by distribution law that will soon take effect and will make consequences for offenders even tougher.

The law was initially established in 2019, and made it a Class C felony to sell opioids that result in the death of users.

The new law that will go into effect December 1 is focused on fentanyl. It will increase the punishment to dealers to a Class B2 or Class B1 felony, equivalent to second degree murder.

From 2013 to 2022, nearly 14 thousand people in North Carolina died as a result of fentanyl.

Annette Weston-Riggs
