New law will increase penalties for death by distribution, will be equivalent to second-degree murder charges

Law enforcement officials say the opioid crisis becomes a bigger issue in North Carolina each year, and changes to the death by distribution law that will soon take effect and will make consequences for offenders even tougher.

The law was initially established in 2019, and made it a Class C felony to sell opioids that result in the death of users.

The new law that will go into effect December 1 is focused on fentanyl. It will increase the punishment to dealers to a Class B2 or Class B1 felony, equivalent to second degree murder.

From 2013 to 2022, nearly 14 thousand people in North Carolina died as a result of fentanyl.