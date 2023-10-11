© 2023 Public Radio East
Watch your speed; annual speed limit enforcement underway in NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT
Police are watching for speeders this week along North Carolina highways.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has begun 'Operation Crash Reduction.'  It runs from Oct. 9-15.

Officials say October – a popular time for festivals, football games and fall foliage – is the deadliest month on the road.

Each October from 2017-2021 North Carolina has experienced an average of 148 fatalities, more on average than the second most deadly month, November.

Director Mark Ezzell said they’re urging everyone to slow down and obey the posted signs, because the choices made behind the wheel can help save lives.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years.
