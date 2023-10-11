Watch your speed; annual speed limit enforcement underway in NC

Police are watching for speeders this week along North Carolina highways.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has begun 'Operation Crash Reduction.' It runs from Oct. 9-15.

Officials say October – a popular time for festivals, football games and fall foliage – is the deadliest month on the road.

Each October from 2017-2021 North Carolina has experienced an average of 148 fatalities, more on average than the second most deadly month, November.

Director Mark Ezzell said they’re urging everyone to slow down and obey the posted signs, because the choices made behind the wheel can help save lives.