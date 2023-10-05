State COVID-19 websites all fail accessibility standards for those with vision impairments

Coronavirus websites in the country's 50 states, including North Carolina, do not meet accessibility standards, meaning some who are visually impaired might not be able to access all information using screen readers and other accessibility tools.

New research from North Carolina State University analyzed COVID-19 websites from all 50 states and U.S. territories to see if they complied with the AA standard for accessibility established by the World Wide Web Consortium.

Study co-author Dylan Hewitt says none of the sites met all guidelines in 2021, and things did not get any better in 2023.

North Carolina's COVID-19 website ranked higher than most other states but still fell short of standards set by the World Wide Web Consortium.

Washington state had the most accessible site and Ohio had the least accessible.