New Bern High School must repay $38,000 in revenue from 2022 football playoffs

New Bern High School will have to repay more than $38,000, in revenue received during the 2022 4A football playoffs.

The money must be returned to the North Carolina High Schools Athletics Association no later than March 31, 2024.

Officials say the funds will be distributed to schools impacted by the use of ineligible players by New Bern High School during the playoffs and championship game.

The NCHSAA vacated the state championship after finding that academically ineligible students participated in the program.

The association ruled that all wins that academically ineligible players participated in must be vacated, including the state championship game.

