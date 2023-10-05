© 2023 Public Radio East
Land and Water Fund grants approved for several ENC environmental projects

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
The North Carolina Land and Water Fund Board of Trustees has awarded financing for projects that will protect the state’s land and water from the mountains to the coast.

More than $45 million will be available immediately to fund these projects.

The funds will protect nearly 17,000 acres and 134 types of rare plants, animals, and natural communities.

This year’s grants will support North Carolina’s $28 billion outdoor recreation economy by protecting over 6,000 acres in local parks and preserves in Bertie, Carteret, and other counties.

They will also fund planning grants to identify threats to water supplies, stormwater management and stream restoration opportunities, and wetlands and floodplains capable of mitigating flooding in communities that include Greenville.

Two innovative stormwater projects designed to evaluate the effectiveness of novel stormwater treatment systems will be funded, in Wilson and Craven counties.

North Carolina Land and Water Fund grants will also provide buffers for military installations and training areas, awarding $6.7 million and protecting over 6,200 acres near MCAS Cherry Point and four other bases.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
