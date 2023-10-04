The North Carolina state budget includes more than $600 million additional dollars for public education, totaling almost $13.5 billion for the K-12 public school system.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said she is disappointed that double digit pay increase for educators were not included in the spending plan, particularly because teacher salaries have not kept pace with inflation.

However, Truitt said she is optimistic that the investment of almost $13 million into the advanced teaching roles initiative will lay the foundation for higher pay and better supports for teachers, which will produce better student outcomes.

She also applauded the inclusion of another $70 million for the Center for Safer Schools to be used for safety grants and for recurring funding to continue providing the Say Something Anonymous reporting app as a free resource to schools and students.