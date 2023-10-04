© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New law provides harsher penalties for teachers involved in sexual misconduct with students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

A new law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper provides harsher penalties for teachers involved in sexual misconduct with students.

The bill is also intended to increase education and awareness of sexual misconduct by educators.

The charge of taking indecent liberties with a student is upgraded from a Class I to a Class G felony, and failure by school administration to report the misconduct to the State Board of Education within five days is now considered a Class I felony.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the overwhelming majority of educators will never come anywhere close to violating the rights of students, but, “one instance of sexual misconduct is too many.”

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs