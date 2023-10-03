New Bern HS state football championship vacated because of academically ineligible players

The North Carolina High Schools Athletics Association has vacated the 2022 New Bern High School football team’s 4A state championship after finding that academically ineligible students participated in the program.

The association ruled that all wins that academically ineligible players participated in must be vacated, including the state championship game.

The team has been placed on probation for the 2023 season.

In a statement, Craven County school officials said its extremely important going forward to have put processes in place to monitor and confirm eligibility of student-athletes, “so something of this magnitude never happens again.”