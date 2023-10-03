© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

More schools participating in the program meant to increase access to fresh food and veggies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
Most people polled in a new survey said government programs to make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable sound like a great idea.
iStockphoto.com
File: The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools.

More than 250 elementary schools across North Carolina will participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program this school year, the largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools.

The goal is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, include new and different varieties, and increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said it provides students in critical need with key nutrients from fruits and vegetables to nourish their bodies and minds and allow them to focus in class.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs