More schools participating in the program meant to increase access to fresh food and veggies

More than 250 elementary schools across North Carolina will participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program this school year, the largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools.

The goal is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, include new and different varieties, and increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said it provides students in critical need with key nutrients from fruits and vegetables to nourish their bodies and minds and allow them to focus in class.