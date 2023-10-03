© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Dog rescued by GPD officer during Tropical Storm Ophelia up for adoption, owner charged

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
Shelter staff named him "Benjamin" in honor of the officer who saved him, and say he has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.
Greenville Police Department
Shelter staff named him "Benjamin" in honor of the officer who saved him, and say he has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.

After a video of Greenville Police Department Officer Benjamin Schultz rescuing a dog from knee deep flood waters during Tropical Storm Ophelia went viral, county officials are again working to rescue the pup.

After the conclusion of their investigation, Greenville Animal Protective Services charged the dog's owner with animal cruelty, and the owner surrendered the dog. He is now available for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Screenshot from Greenville Police Department video
/
Facebook

Shelter staff named him "Benjamin" in honor of the officer who saved him, and say he has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.

Benjamin is heartworm positive so he will need an owner who is willing to give him extra care.

He is estimated to be about a year old, and the adoption fee is $135. That covers his neuter, full vaccinations, and a microchip.

Potential adopters can call or stop by the shelter.

Previous coverage: GPD officer rescues dog tied to fence as Tropical Storm Ophelia waters rise

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs