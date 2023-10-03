Dog rescued by GPD officer during Tropical Storm Ophelia up for adoption, owner charged

After a video of Greenville Police Department Officer Benjamin Schultz rescuing a dog from knee deep flood waters during Tropical Storm Ophelia went viral, county officials are again working to rescue the pup.

After the conclusion of their investigation, Greenville Animal Protective Services charged the dog's owner with animal cruelty, and the owner surrendered the dog. He is now available for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Screenshot from Greenville Police Department video / Facebook

Shelter staff named him "Benjamin" in honor of the officer who saved him, and say he has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.

Benjamin is heartworm positive so he will need an owner who is willing to give him extra care.

He is estimated to be about a year old, and the adoption fee is $135. That covers his neuter, full vaccinations, and a microchip.

Potential adopters can call or stop by the shelter.

