© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Work to begin soon on projects on two Outer Banks iconic lighthouse campuses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
The work will include construction of a 1.25 mile-long, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway from the intersection of N.C. Highway 12 and Lighthouse Road in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Light Station and Old Lighthouse Beach Access.
NPS image
The work will include construction of a 1.25 mile-long, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway from the intersection of N.C. Highway 12 and Lighthouse Road in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Light Station and Old Lighthouse Beach Access.

Work will begin soon on two Outer Banks lighthouse campuses.

Contracts have been awarded for work in Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Hatteras Island District and work along Lighthouse Road and at the Cape Hatteras Light Station.

A $19.2 million contract was awarded to Stone & Lime Historic Restoration Services of Massachusetts to repair the lighthouse, which includes removing the existing rotating light beacon and replacing it with an LED replica of the original first-order Fresnel lens.

The work will raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surge.
NPS photo
The work will raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surge.

Another $3.2 million contract was awarded to build a 1.25 mile-long, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway from the intersection of N.C. Highway 12 and Lighthouse Road in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Light Station and Old Lighthouse Beach Access.

Work is expected to begin in the coming months

The National Park Service also awarded a $3.6 million contract to Terra Site Constructors to raise and make repairs to the Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station.

The work will raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surge, lift several other buildings by about 2-feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers, and make other repairs.

They will also install a pathway to the Double Keepers’ Quarters with a custom lift to meet accessibility standards.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs