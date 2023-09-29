Work to begin soon on projects on two Outer Banks iconic lighthouse campuses

Work will begin soon on two Outer Banks lighthouse campuses.

Contracts have been awarded for work in Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Hatteras Island District and work along Lighthouse Road and at the Cape Hatteras Light Station.

A $19.2 million contract was awarded to Stone & Lime Historic Restoration Services of Massachusetts to repair the lighthouse, which includes removing the existing rotating light beacon and replacing it with an LED replica of the original first-order Fresnel lens.

Another $3.2 million contract was awarded to build a 1.25 mile-long, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway from the intersection of N.C. Highway 12 and Lighthouse Road in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Light Station and Old Lighthouse Beach Access.

Work is expected to begin in the coming months

The National Park Service also awarded a $3.6 million contract to Terra Site Constructors to raise and make repairs to the Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station.

The work will raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surge, lift several other buildings by about 2-feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers, and make other repairs.

They will also install a pathway to the Double Keepers’ Quarters with a custom lift to meet accessibility standards.