The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission has announced a harmful invasive species has been identified in an Iredell County quarry.

Zebra mussels have been identified for the first time in the wild in North Carolina.

The NCWRC, with help from divers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, confirmed reports of zebra mussels.

Adult mussels move to other bodies of water by attaching themselves to boats, dock lifts, and other water-related equipment. Officials say their larvae can be moved to other bodies of water through diving equipment, bait buckets, boat bilges, or other gear.

They can quickly take over an environment once they are established and officials say they can affect the health of other aquatic wildlife by disturbing the food chain and chemistry of the water.

To prevent the spread of invasive species NCWRC offers the following guidance:

Clean: Equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.

Drain: Water from boats, live wells, bait buckets and all equipment.

Dry: All equipment thoroughly

Never Move: Fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.

To report suspected zebra mussels, please contact the NCWRC’s district fisheries biologist offices.

Visit NCWRC’s aquatic nuisance species webpage for guidance on disinfecting snorkel and SCUBA gear and for more information on zebra mussels.