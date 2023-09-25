Tropical Storm Ophelia damage minimal at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore say the docks at Harkers Island took quite a beating from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Repairs are underway so they can be safely used again, but Island Express Ferry Service won’t be available until they are finished. The ferry is expected to begin running again Tuesday.

National Park Service photo There was minimal damage on Great Island, with some screens blown out of windows, substantial flooding in the camp and on the back road, but no major damage to structures or serious overwash.

At the lighthouse complex, the damage was minimal as well. Officials say one of the jersey barriers in front of the Summer Kitchen was knocked over but there are no major issues with the dock and they are working to resolve the minor ones.

The Keepers Quarters Museum should reopen sometime Tuesday once ferry transportation is reestablished.