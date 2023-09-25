© 2023 Public Radio East
Tropical Storm Ophelia damage minimal at Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore say the docks at Harkers Island took quite a beating from Tropical Storm Ophelia.
National Park Service photo
Repairs are underway so they can be safely used again, but Island Express Ferry Service won’t be available until they are finished. The ferry is expected to begin running again Tuesday.

There was minimal damage on Great Island, with some screens blown out of windows, substantial flooding in the camp and on the back road, but no major damage to structures or serious overwash.
National Park Service photo
At the lighthouse complex, the damage was minimal as well. Officials say one of the jersey barriers in front of the Summer Kitchen was knocked over but there are no major issues with the dock and they are working to resolve the minor ones.

The Keepers Quarters Museum should reopen sometime Tuesday once ferry transportation is reestablished.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
