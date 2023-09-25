Precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle after Tropical Storm Ophelia

Officials in Emerald Isle have issued a swimming advisory after they pumped floodwaters from Tropical Storm Ophelia back into the ocean.

The notice does not imply that there is bacteria in the water, but town leaders say it does identify an increased risk that contamination could occur.

The NC DEQ says storm water can contain pollutants or bacteria that could make people sick, so they issue a public notification about the risk for swimming in areas that are impacted by floodwaters.