GPD officer rescues dog tied to fence as Tropical Storm Ophelia waters rise

In a video that has now gone viral, a Greenville Police officer rescued a dog that was tied to a fence as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Ophelia began to rise.

GPD Officer B. Schultz untied the small pit bull from the fence on Dunbrook Drive when it was just inches from drowning and carried the dog to safety.

Officials say a good Samaritan notified police about the dog’s predicament.

Animal Protective Services will be conducting a follow up investigation.