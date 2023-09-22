© 2023 Public Radio East
Tropical storm warning: heavy rains, high winds and coastal flooding among the concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect until further notice for eastern North Carolina.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport said tropical storm force winds are expected, at 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph, early Saturday morning until Saturday afternoon.

Life-threatening storm surge possible, with the potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas through Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists say rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.

NWS officials say 3-6 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

There is also the possibility of tornadoes.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
