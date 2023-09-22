NCDHHS: COVID-19 trends improving

COVID-19 trends in North Carolina are improving.

This week’s numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed an 11 percent drop virus particles per person found in samples.

Nearly 8% of emergency room visits were for respiratory viruses, slightly lower than last week, and about five percent of those admissions were for COVID-like illnesses.

There were 623 hospital admissions for COVID-19, and DHHS said that’s a two percent decrease from last week. However, that is still about 200 more visits to the emergency department for COVID than a month ago.

Health officials are also recommending updated booster shots for people six months and up.