© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

NC transgender healthcare case could be a landmark for trans rights

PRE News & Ideas | By Jason deBruyn
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT
Focal Photo on Flickr
/
Via Creative Commons

A North Carolina case about transgender health care could become a landmark case for trans rights.

Transgender people sued the North Carolina State Health Plan over its policy to not cover gender transition surgery and other kinds of care.

Lawyers for the plan say the policy is the same for everyone across the board, adding that all health insurance policies make decisions about what to cover or not cover.

Tara Bonelli, a lawyer representing the trans plaintiffs, says that's generally true, but not when coverage decisions discriminate based on sex.

"Defendants have yet to offer a persuasive argument for how a ban on sex changes is somehow not based on sex, she said."

Arguments were held in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Regardless of how the court rules, it could be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC data reporter, a position he took in September, 2016.