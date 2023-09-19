PRE news brief: Hurricane Nigel, an aviation stand-down, and Neuse River fish kills
The main stories we’re following this morning on Public Radio East:
- Tropical Storm Nigel formed in the Atlantic late Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center said it intensified into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday.
- The Marine Corps has issued a service-wide stand-down for all aviation units worldwide after three aviation “mishaps” within the last two months.
- A Sound Rivers team was out on the water last week, investigating the ongoing fish kill on the Neuse River.
- Republican lawmakers are considering legislation that ties Medicaid expansion to the legalization of new casinos.
- September is National Recovery Month, and state health officials are highlighting people in recovery from substance use and mental health conditions, while also promoting treatment and recovery practices.
- Fall migration season is ramping up. So, Audubon North Carolina is encouraging people to protect migrating birds by turning off lights at night.