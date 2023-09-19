Nigel could bring rough surf, rip current conditions to ENC beaches

Tropical Storm Nigel formed in the Atlantic late Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center said it intensified into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday.

The storm is expected to continue rapidly growing over the next few days and likely become a major hurricane sometime on Tuesday.

It will begin slowly weakening by late Wednesday, and turn right over the open Atlantic, according to meteorologists.

There are no warnings or watches for land. The National Weather Service in Newport said the distant storm could again cause rough surf and rip current conditions in eastern North Carolina over the weekend.

Nigel is the fifth hurricane in the Atlantic this season.