© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Nigel could bring rough surf, rip current conditions to ENC beaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Nigel formed in the Atlantic late Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center said it intensified into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday.

The storm is expected to continue rapidly growing over the next few days and likely become a major hurricane sometime on Tuesday.

It will begin slowly weakening by late Wednesday, and turn right over the open Atlantic, according to meteorologists.

There are no warnings or watches for land. The National Weather Service in Newport said the distant storm could again cause rough surf and rip current conditions in eastern North Carolina over the weekend.

Nigel is the fifth hurricane in the Atlantic this season.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs