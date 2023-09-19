Marine Corps issues two-day aviation stand down after recent crashes

The Marine Corps has issued a service-wide stand-down for all aviation units worldwide.

The two-day pause was issued by Marine Corps acting commandant Gen. Eric Smith after three aviation “mishaps” within the last two months.

Debris from an F-35 was found in South Carolina on Monday after the pilot ejected safely over the weekend.

At the end of August, a pilot was killed in an F-18 crash near San Diego, and an MV-22B Osprey crash in Australia killed three Marines and injured 20 other military personnel in August as well.