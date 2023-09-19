© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Marine Corps issues two-day aviation stand down after recent crashes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise on Tuesday, closing some ENC waterways.
(Photo: Lance Cpl. Andrea Cleopatra Dick)
/
CherryPoint on Flickr via Creative Commons
File: Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps has issued a service-wide stand-down for all aviation units worldwide.

The two-day pause was issued by Marine Corps acting commandant Gen. Eric Smith after three aviation “mishaps” within the last two months.

Debris from an F-35 was found in South Carolina on Monday after the pilot ejected safely over the weekend.

At the end of August, a pilot was killed in an F-18 crash near San Diego, and an MV-22B Osprey crash in Australia killed three Marines and injured 20 other military personnel in August as well.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs