Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

Waters near Kinston boat ramp testing high for E. coli, source investigation underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers officials collected a DNA sample to determine whether the pollution is animal or human in origin, and after the results are in they will work to narrow down potential source locations.

Another investigation has been opened in eastern North Carolina into bacterial contamination in area waters.

For the first part of the summer, Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Water-Quality Specialist Taylor Register say water samples taken at the N.C. Highway 11 boat ramp at Kinston came back well within state recreational water-quality standards for E. coli. However, that changed the first week of August.

When Slocum Creek in Havelock failed to meet recreational water-quality standards for E. coli earlier this summer continued to fail weekly, Sound Rivers began looking into the source of pollution in July.

Its source was determined to be human, but how it’s getting into the creek is still being investigated.

Register said the Kinston site, however, has recently has even higher E. Coli levels than Slocum Creek.

They will be collecting a DNA sample to determine whether the pollution is animal or human in origin, and after the results are in they will work to narrow down potential source locations.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
