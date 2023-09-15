Suicide Awareness Month: NCDHHS raising awareness of treatments and resources available

Suicide is a statewide and national public health crisis impacting people of all ages across all backgrounds, and state officials said suicide awareness is key to saving lives.

September recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is raising awareness of treatments and resources available to everyone in the community.

Last year, more than 1,500 North Carolinians ten and older died by suicide, making it the ninth leading cause of death in the state and the second leading cause of death for people between the ages 10-40.

"Every life is important. We support the dignity and inherent worth of every person in North Carolina," said

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said one of the state’s largest resources for suicide prevention is 988. The three-digit suicide and crisis lifeline connects people via call, chat or text to a trained counselor who will listen, offer support and provide community resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.