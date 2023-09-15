Several ENC 911 centers receive substantial grants for upgrades

The North Carolina 911 Board has awarded $16.5 million in grants that will benefit twelve 911 call centers across the state, including three in eastern North Carolina.

N.C. 911 Board Chair Jim Waever said the grants will fund important facility and equipment upgrades to support their life-saving work.

Bertie County Communications was awarded a more-than $5 million grant to build a new 911 facility; Jacksonville E911 received just over $188,000 for a radio console upgrade; and a $100,000 grant to Washington County Communications will pay to replace radio equipment

The application period for the 2025 round of grants will open in the spring, and once it is underway applications and instructions will be available on the N.C. 911 Board's Grants page.