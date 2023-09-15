© 2023 Public Radio East
Several ENC 911 centers receive substantial grants for upgrades

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
The North Carolina 911 Board has awarded $16.5 million in grants that will benefit twelve 911 call centers across the state, including three in eastern North Carolina.

N.C. 911 Board Chair Jim Waever said the grants will fund important facility and equipment upgrades to support their life-saving work.

Bertie County Communications was awarded a more-than $5 million grant to build a new 911 facility; Jacksonville E911 received just over $188,000 for a radio console upgrade; and a $100,000 grant to Washington County Communications will pay to replace radio equipment

The application period for the 2025 round of grants will open in the spring, and once it is underway applications and instructions will be available on the N.C. 911 Board's Grants page.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
