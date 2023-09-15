ENC could see 18-foot waves as Hurricane Lee passes well offshore, dangerous rip currents also a concern

The National Weather Service in Newport has issued several advisories connected to dangerous conditions along the shoreline in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Lee passes well offshore.

A high surf advisory is in place until 1 a.m. on Sunday, and meteorologists expect large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet in the surf zone, with some waves breaking directly on the beach.

There is a high risk of rip currents through Friday evening as well.

For the coastal flood warning, which is in effect until noon on Saturday, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.