© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greenville residents can now listen to PRE News & Ideas on 89.9 FM

ENC could see 18-foot waves as Hurricane Lee passes well offshore, dangerous rip currents also a concern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued several advisories connected to dangerous conditions along the shoreline in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Lee passes well offshore.

The National Weather Service in Newport has issued several advisories connected to dangerous conditions along the shoreline in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Lee passes well offshore.

A high surf advisory is in place until 1 a.m. on Sunday, and meteorologists expect large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet in the surf zone, with some waves breaking directly on the beach.

There is a high risk of rip currents through Friday evening as well.

For the coastal flood warning, which is in effect until noon on Saturday, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs