The Town of Carolina Beach has toughened its ordinance on digging holes near the shoreline.

The amended rules mean that any hole dug and the beach can’t be more than 12 inches deep or five feet wide.

The new law says that holes on the beach can only be dug using toy shovels, that holes must be attended to at all times, and filled in by 5 p.m.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance will pay a $50 fine.