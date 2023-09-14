© 2023 Public Radio East
Hazardous beach conditions in ENC as Hurricane Lee passes offshore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
National Weather Service

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for oceanside areas from Cape Lookout north to Duck as Hurricane Lee passes offshore of the North Carolina coast.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport said the greatest impacts will be Thursday through Saturday, with moderate coastal flooding, two to four feet above ground level – which will likely impact U.S. 12, particularly at high tide.

National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

They said minor soundside flooding is also possible in the area near the southern Pamlico Sound and lower Neuse River.

In addition to the coastal flooding risk, dangerous beach conditions will continue into this weekend along the entire coast of eastern North Carolina, with a high rip current risk and waves from six to 11 feet along the Crystal Coast and possibly as high as 17 feet in the Outer Banks.

National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

Annette Weston-Riggs
