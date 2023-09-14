Cooper announces one-time Pre-K spending, calls for budget that invests in schools

Governor Roy Cooper has directed $8 million to North Carolina Pre-K classrooms.

The funding will help meet classroom needs to support early learning for young children enrolled this year.

Cooper made the announcement in New Hanover County where he called on the legislature to pass a budget that invests in public schools and early childhood education.

The one-time special allocation can be used for upgrading classroom materials, toys, supplies, playground equipment, supplemental curriculum materials, facility maintenance, mental health, professional development and other needs.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services will distribute approximately $3,860 per classroom.