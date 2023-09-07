The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has cared for nearly 150 turtles this year

It’s been a busy year at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said the group has cared for 147 turtles and have released 110 so far this year.

It’s the second highest number of turtles cared for in a single year.

Since the waters are exceptionally warm, the turtles are not in a hurry to leave, and the center said further sea turtle rescues are still possible.