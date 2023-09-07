© 2023 Public Radio East
NC COVID-19 cases reported at the highest level since the beginning of the year

PRE News & Ideas | By Jason deBruyn
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 is circulating at levels not seen since the turn of the new year.

Experts say the current variant seems to not make people as sick.

There were nearly 500 new hospitalizations last week, which is the highest weekly total in six months. But that's only about one-third of the hospitalization rate the last time the virus was circulating this much.

COVID-19 is more widespread in part because it has again mutated, says UNC Greensboro epidemiologist Jennifer Toller Erausquin.

Importantly, a new booster shot is coming soon that targets this family of variants, called X-B-B, which Toller Erausquin said, "Do seem to still be the dominant variants in the population."

Health experts say if you are healthy and are not in high-risk situations over the next few weeks, it's best to wait for this newest booster.

Jason deBruyn
