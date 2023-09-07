NC COVID-19 cases reported at the highest level since the beginning of the year

COVID-19 is circulating at levels not seen since the turn of the new year.

Experts say the current variant seems to not make people as sick.

There were nearly 500 new hospitalizations last week, which is the highest weekly total in six months. But that's only about one-third of the hospitalization rate the last time the virus was circulating this much.

COVID-19 is more widespread in part because it has again mutated, says UNC Greensboro epidemiologist Jennifer Toller Erausquin.

Importantly, a new booster shot is coming soon that targets this family of variants, called X-B-B, which Toller Erausquin said, "Do seem to still be the dominant variants in the population."

Health experts say if you are healthy and are not in high-risk situations over the next few weeks, it's best to wait for this newest booster.