NC AG asking Congress to take steps to keep kids safe from perils of AI

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT
iStockphoto

North Carolina’s Attorney General and 54 others nationwide are urging Congress to consider the ways artificial intelligence may harm children.

Specifically, A.G. Josh Stein said AI can and is being used to exploit children through child sexual abuse material and the Attorneys General are asking Congress to propose and pass legislation to protect children from these abuses.

Stein said we cannot afford to let our laws lag behind technology, and AI can rapidly and easily create ‘deepfakes’ by studying real photographs of children and generating new images showing those children in sexual positions.

Annette Weston-Riggs
