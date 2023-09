A new roundabout will open this week as part of the improvements to U.S. 70 and surrounding roadways in James City.

The roundabout connecting Grantham Road to the new U.S. 70 service roads will open to traffic on Friday. The service roads were built to improve safety and access to local businesses.

This location is still under construction, so NCDOT is asking drivers to use caution when driving through the area.