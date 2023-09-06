Tropical Storm Idalia brought heavy rains, gusty winds ... and flamingos to coastal North Carolina

The National Audubon Society is reporting flamingo sightings in coastal North Carolina following Tropical Storm Idalia.

The pink wading birds are an exceedingly rare sighting on the Outer Banks, but last weekend birder Jeff Lewis reported spotting eleven of them, three adults and eight immature birds, feeding in the shallows at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge near Nags Head.

In the past few days, individuals and small flocks have shown up in a growing list of states, with more than 150 sightings recorded across the Southeast.

According to the report, the number of flamingos spotted in the region is unprecedented.