PRE news brief: New tropical storm in the Atlantic, second Outer Banks drowning in two days and fish kills on the Neuse
The main stories we're following today on Public Radio East.
- Several reports of fish kills on the lower Neuse River in recent weeks are being attributed to abnormally hot water temperatures and nutrient pollution.
- There’s been a second apparent drowning this week on the Outer Banks.
- Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic, and National Hurricane Center forecasters said it’s expected to develop into a dangerous hurricane by the weekend.