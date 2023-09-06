© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: New tropical storm in the Atlantic, second Outer Banks drowning in two days and fish kills on the Neuse

By Annette Weston-Riggs
September 6, 2023

The main stories we're following today on Public Radio East.

  • Several reports of fish kills on the lower Neuse River in recent weeks are being attributed to abnormally hot water temperatures and nutrient pollution.
  • There’s been a second apparent drowning this week on the Outer Banks.
  • Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic, and National Hurricane Center forecasters said it’s expected to develop into a dangerous hurricane by the weekend.
Annette Weston-Riggs
