ENC electric coop offering grants to local teachers to fund creative projects

The deadline is quickly approaching for local teachers to apply for a grant of up to $1,000 to fund creative projects for their students.

PreK-12 teachers can apply for the grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative’s Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.

Communications Director Melissa Glenn said CECC expects to award $28,000 in grants this school year for classroom projects in all curriculum areas and teachers can apply as individuals or as a team. The proposal must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.

The applications are due Sept. 15. And Glenn said interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website.