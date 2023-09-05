© 2023 Public Radio East
Remains of Tuskegee Airman from N.C. identified 79 years after his plane disappeared in WWII

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
The US Military has identified the remains of a Tuskegee Airman from North Carolina 79 years after his plane disappeared in Germany during World War II.

Officials say 2nd Lt. Fred Brewer Jr., was a pilot with the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group, in the European Theater of World War II.

He was from Charlotte and graduated from Shaw University in Raleigh.

Brewer's plane crashed from bad weather and he was declared missing in action.

In July, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) exhumed a set of unidentified remains and lab tests positively identified those remains as Brewer's.

He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

