A better way to rebuild after wildfires

Wildfires this summer have torched communities from Greece to Canada to Maui.

“It’s scary. It can cause destruction and loss of life and there’s reasons to be scared of it, but fire is not bad or good, it just is,” says Justin Angle.

As wildfires become a tragically normal part of life in many communities, more people than ever are losing their homes.

“At some point during the day the fire shifted, and that’s when I realized that it was probably gonna threaten my home. And I actually watched it burn down,” says Rodrigo Moraga.

Today, On Point: rethinking how we live and rebuild in combustible landscapes.

Guests

Justin Angle, Author of This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat. Associate Professor of Marketing and the Poe Family Distinguished Faculty Fellow at the University of Montana. Co-host of the podcast Fireline, about what wildfire means for the West.

Rodrigo Moraga, Firefighter and fire behavior analyst with Lefthand Fire Protection District in Boulder County, Colorado. He’s currently deployed in Redmond, Oregon near an active fire scene there.

Also Featured

Missy Barnard, Resident of Paradise, California whose home was destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire.

