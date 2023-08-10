© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air

The state health department will share information about advisories concerning eating fish from the Cape Fear River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
Parts of the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville, N.C., are contaminated with a PFAS compound called GenX. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is surveying residents in the area about their health.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
File: Parts of the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville, N.C., are contaminated with a PFAS compound called GenX.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a community meeting to talk about the new freshwater fish advisories for the Cape Fear River.

People can attend the meeting at the Navassa Community Center on Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Officials say an overview presentation will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the meeting will open for questions from the community

An online meeting will also be held on Aug. 24. Details to connect to and register for the virtual meeting are available HERE.

Previous coverage: State health officials recommend strict limits on eating fish caught in parts of the Cape Fear River

Annette Weston-Riggs
