The state health department will share information about advisories concerning eating fish from the Cape Fear River

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a community meeting to talk about the new freshwater fish advisories for the Cape Fear River.

People can attend the meeting at the Navassa Community Center on Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Officials say an overview presentation will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the meeting will open for questions from the community

An online meeting will also be held on Aug. 24. Details to connect to and register for the virtual meeting are available HERE.

Previous coverage: State health officials recommend strict limits on eating fish caught in parts of the Cape Fear River