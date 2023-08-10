After the storm: state insurance commissioner offers tips for recovery, fraud avoidance

After severe weather early this week downed trees, spawned two tornadoes, and left thousands without power in parts of the state, and with the possibility of more severe weather on Thursday, North Carolina’s Insurance Commissioner is providing tips about what to do after a storm.

After a storm has passed, commissioner Mike Causey said there are other dangers to watch out for like downed power lines, ruptured gas lines, standing flood water, fallen trees and damaged structures.

For insurance purposes, he said it is important to inspect property for damage as soon as possible and to take pictures to document any damage.

He stresses that homeowners should not make any improvements until an insurance adjuster inspects the property unless it is necessary to prevent further damage.

Sadly, he says, fraud is very common after a big storm and Causey encourages storm victims to only work with licensed and insured contractors.