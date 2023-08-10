© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily off the air

After the storm: state insurance commissioner offers tips for recovery, fraud avoidance

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT
Power lines knocked down due to storm damage in Danvers, Mass.
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
File: Power lines knocked down due to storm damage in Danvers, Mass.

After severe weather early this week downed trees, spawned two tornadoes, and left thousands without power in parts of the state, and with the possibility of more severe weather on Thursday, North Carolina’s Insurance Commissioner is providing tips about what to do after a storm.

After a storm has passed, commissioner Mike Causey said there are other dangers to watch out for like downed power lines, ruptured gas lines, standing flood water, fallen trees and damaged structures.

For insurance purposes, he said it is important to inspect property for damage as soon as possible and to take pictures to document any damage.

He stresses that homeowners should not make any improvements until an insurance adjuster inspects the property unless it is necessary to prevent further damage.

Sadly, he says, fraud is very common after a big storm and Causey encourages storm victims to only work with licensed and insured contractors.

Annette Weston-Riggs
