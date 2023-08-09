PRE news brief: Camp Lejeune Marines deployed, shrimp trawlers' legal victory, and no swimming order lifted

Camp Lejeune Marines arrived in the Middle East this week in a deployment meant to deter Iran from seizing and harassing merchant ships.

The Court of Appeals has dismissed legal complaints against shrimp trawlers in the Pamlico Sound in a dispute tied to the Clean Water Act.

Signs warning against swimming or otherwise coming in contact with the water have been taken down at two sound-side sites in Carteret County.

The State of North Carolina ended last Fiscal Year with about $3 billion more revenue than was budgeted.

State insurance regulators and the industry have reached an agreement on an increase in car insurance rates.

NCDOT is launching two career-building programs to help fill vacancies for jobs that don't require college degrees.

State officials say an eastern North Carolina community has mishandled some property transactions and other finances.

Duke Energy lost $234 million in the second-quarter but officials say the company will still meet its annual profit target.

A North Carolina medical lab will pay a substantial fine for billing Medicaid for unnecessary urine tests and paying illegal kickbacks for those tests.