88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily going off the air

PRE news brief: Camp Lejeune Marines deployed, shrimp trawlers' legal victory, and no swimming order lifted

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT

Camp Lejeune Marines arrived in the Middle East this week in a deployment meant to deter Iran from seizing and harassing merchant ships.

The Court of Appeals has dismissed legal complaints against shrimp trawlers in the Pamlico Sound in a dispute tied to the Clean Water Act.

Signs warning against swimming or otherwise coming in contact with the water have been taken down at two sound-side sites in Carteret County.

The State of North Carolina ended last Fiscal Year with about $3 billion more revenue than was budgeted.

State insurance regulators and the industry have reached an agreement on an increase in car insurance rates.

NCDOT is launching two career-building programs to help fill vacancies for jobs that don't require college degrees.

State officials say an eastern North Carolina community has mishandled some property transactions and other finances.

Duke Energy lost $234 million in the second-quarter but officials say the company will still meet its annual profit target.

A North Carolina medical lab will pay a substantial fine for billing Medicaid for unnecessary urine tests and paying illegal kickbacks for those tests.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
